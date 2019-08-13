This independence day ‘Tricolor’ will fly high on Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Indian National Flag will fly high on this independence day on Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. On August 15, as the nation will celebrate its independence day, Jammu and Kashmir will also become the part of it by hoisting the tricolor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unfurl the National Flag from the Lal Chowk on August 15. Although the Jammu and Kashmir, police have not yet confirmed the news the security in the state has been tightened.

This is the first independence day after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, which allowed a special status to the state.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the bill to scrap the Article 370 and Article 35A and also the Jammu and Kashmir reorganization Bill 2019 on Rajya Sabha on August 5. The bill was passed by both the houses of the Indian Parliament. The Indian President has also signed the bill to make it law. As per the bill, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two union territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.