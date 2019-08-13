Uzbekistan woman gangraped by three men,two arrested

A 31-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was beaten up and gang-raped by three men inside a car in Southwest Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday, they added.

The police also said that the victim came to India two months ago and she personally knew all the accused.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was beaten up and gang-raped by three men inside a car on Saturday.

“Based on her complaint, a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated,” DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said, adding that all the accused will soon be apprehended.