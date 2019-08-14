Angry farmers lock 200 stray cattle in a school: know the reason

Upset farmers had locked around 200 stray cattle in a UP school while the classes were going on the school. The strange incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. The farmers locked the cattle in the school as the stray cattle are continuously damaging their crops.

The incident occurred in Gonhat in Sambhal village on Tuesday. The teachers of the school locked up the students in the school in classrooms to avoid any accidents.

After getting the information about the incident the Basic Shiksha Adhikari reached the place and negotiated with the angry farmers and asked them to clear the cattle He called the police to pacify the villagers.

Later the farmers moved out the cattle from the school premises. A FIR was registered against the villagers on the instruction of Basic Shiksha Adhikari.