Army foils infiltration attempt by terrorists backed by Pakistan Army

The Indian Army today foiled a major infiltration attempt by terrorists backed by the Pakistan Army ahead of country’s independence day. The militants tried to infiltrate through the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The infiltration attempt of militants was supported by Pakistan Army by heavy firing towards Indian posts.

The Indian Army has made it clear that it is ready to tackle any situation and threat.

The Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has yesterday made it clear that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining cordial relations with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. And also the Indian Army is prepared to deal with any threat from Pakistan.