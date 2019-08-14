BJP Leader Sandeep G Varier Has an Important Suggestion For Kerala Government, Check this Out

The rescue and relief works are still going on in Kerala after the state was hit by rain fury. In certain parts of the state, the rain is still gaining strength. The landslide in Kavalappara was one of the most tragic incidents as an entire region was wiped off. Many dead bodies are still trapped under the surface, several feet below. BJP leader Sandeep G Varier visited the place and pointed out the slow progress and lack of professionalism in relief works.

Only one JCB was available there in the initial days. More JCBs were allowed after people agitated. Don’t forget this is happening at a place where more than 35 houses and more than 60 people are still trapped under the earth” he said.

Sandeep said that he is not sure about the plausibility of the idea but recommended seeking the assistance of ISRO and MetroMan E Sreedharan.

ISRO has the technology to detect water on the moon surface, might be able to help here. I know its not the primary job of ISRO, but we might be able to use their technical expertise,” he said.

