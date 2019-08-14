Commodity Market: Gold, silver price falls down

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals – gold and silver- has declined today. The main reason for the downfall of the price of silver and gold were the lackluster demand from jewelers.

In the international market, the price of gold has risen and reached $.1509.09 per ounce.

In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity declined by Rs.425 to reach at Rs.37,945 and Rs.37,775 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also dropped down by Rs.100 to reach at Rs.28,700 per eight gram.

In the global market, the price of silver has rose and was trading at $.17.22 per ounce. In the Indian market, the price of silver declined by Rs.690 to reach Rs.44,310 a kilo. The weekly-based delivery also down by Rs.1050 to Rs.43,230 a kilo. Silver coins were also lowered by Rs.1000 at Rs.88,000 and Rs.89,000 for selling of 100 pieces.