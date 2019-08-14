Kashmir Issue : “They’ll kill Kashmiris, please help”,says Imran Khan to Indonesian President

According to a media report, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Indonesian President Joko Widodo as requesting help on the Kashmir issue. Khan said that there is a serious possibility of Kashmiris getting killed as the special status was scrapped and the international community is duty-bound to act to prevent any such calamity from happening.

Khan has already contacted Prime Ministers of the UK and Malaysia, the Turkish President, Saudi Crown Prince and King of Bahrain to brief them about the Kashmir situation.

India last week abrogated Article 370 of the constitution to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In reaction to India’s move, Pakistan showed their protest by downgrading the diplomatic relations by ousting the Indian High Commissioner on and suspending trade ties with New Delhi.