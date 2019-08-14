Kuwait deported 770 expats for this reason : Details inside

The Kuwait government has informed that has deported 770 expats for violating drug laws in the country. They were involved in illegal drug cases.

In the last year around 20 lakh, illegal drug tablets and 1.25 tonnes of illegal drugs were seized from the country. This was revealed by a report released by the Interior Ministry.

770 expats were deported from the country in cases related to this. The permission to enter the country was canceled for 35 peoples who were involved in drug cases. 1650 people faces trials in the courts in the country. In this, around 60 were minor people aged below 18 years.

The report also says that the use of narcotic drugs is increasing among the student community in the country. Around 18.6% of students in the country have used some kind of narcotic drugs, says the report.

At least 109 people lost their lives due to overdosage of narcotic drug usage. This year 40 people have died due to overdosage drug in the country.

Kuwait is among the strictest nations in the world for sanctions as a result of drug possession.