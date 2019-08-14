Malaysian Minister urges action against Zakir Naik for denigrating Hindus

Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran has urged to take action against the controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik “for questioning the loyalty of Hindu Malaysians”.

“Naik is an outsider who is a fugitive and has little knowledge of the Malaysian history, therefore, he should not be given such privilege to run down Malaysians, what more question their loyalty to the country,” Kulasegaran said in a statement cited by Malaysian daily Malaysiakini.

“His actions do not reflect one deserving of permanent resident status and this will be brought up in the next cabinet meeting,” the minister added.

The move comes after Zakir had alleged that the Hindus in Malaysia are more loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Mahathir Mohamad.

“Should Malaysians be split over a man called Zakir Naik?” asked Kulasegaran. The minister further urged his countrymen to remain united and safeguard the peace and stability of the nation by exposing Zakir’s strategy of using religious and racial sentiments in a tolerant and harmonious country.

Naik is facing charges of inciting communal disharmony and committing unlawful activities in India.