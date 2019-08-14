Mamata Banerjee Feels it is Better to Die than Proving her Religion Before Entering Temple

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticized widely by right-wing forces for her ‘anti-Hindu’ stand has said that she would better die than having to prove her religion before entering a temple.

“It would be better for me to die rather than prove my religion before entering a Hindu temple. You are no one that I have to prove my religion before you”.said TMC Supremo(as quoted by NDTV)

In a veiled dig at BJP, she also said that she is aware of Sanskrit scriptures better than those who criticize her.

“I know more Sanskrit scriptures than those who criticize me and question my religious identity. I am a Hindu and I respect all faiths. I don’t believe in dividing people on the basis of religion,” she said.

Mamata was inaugurating a museum and she also asserted that more number of Durga Pujas are being held under her regime in the state.