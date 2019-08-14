Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan wants Priyanka Chopra removed as UN ambassador

Aug 14, 2019
Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has urged Unicef to remove Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for cheering for the Indian Army.

Priyanka was slammed by pro-Pakistani supporters for cheering for the Indian military and calling for war with Pakistan post-Pulwama attack when tensions between the neighbours were at an all-time-high.

At a recent Los Angeles event, Priyanka was called out by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik who accused the Indian actress of being a “hypocrite” and “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan”.

“You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this… As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war,” she said.

 

