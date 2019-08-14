Priyanka Chopra’s Aide Threatens Journalist for Asking Questions about Article 370

Congress has been split in its opinion about the abrogation of Article 370. While some of its prominent leaders have openly criticized the act of revoking, many have found the move positive.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is not impressed with the scrapping of special rights in Kashmir and her close aide Sandeep Singh has reportedly launched an attack on a journalist for asking a question about the abrogation of article 370.

It was ABP Ganga reporter Nitish Pandey who was blatantly abused and threatened by Mr. Singh for asking questions. Priyanka refused to reply to the journalist and Sandeep soon stepped in, threatening the reporter.

“Suno Suno, Thok ke yahi baja dunga, marunga toh yehi gir jaoge(Listen, I will give you a beating that you will fall right here).” is what Sandeep told the reporter. (Check Video Below)

ABP reporter posts video of scuffle after getting threatened by @priyankagandhi’s supporters when he sought answers on Article 370 remark from her. | INDIA UPFRONT with Rahul Shivshankar | #PriyankaTakesPakLine pic.twitter.com/yHGU72r9BD — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 13, 2019

Journalist stood his ground and then Sandeep manhandled him. “Right in front of you Priyanka ji, your workers are pushing away the cameras, roughing up journalists,” Pandey said as Sandeep took the offensive route.