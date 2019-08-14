‘Rahul Gandhi is currently without a job, no wife or kids waiting for him’: Writer N.S.Madhavan criticizes Wayanad MP

Renowned Malayalam writer and former IAS officer N.S.Madhavan has come with severe criticism against former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi. He criticized Rahul Gandhi for his short visit to his constituency which was devastated after the massive landslip and flood.

Places falling under Wayanad constituency has suffered the most number of casualty and has worst hit by the present natural calamity that the state witnessed.

Two massive landslides have occurred in Kawalappara in Nilambur and Puthumala in Wayanad. This was the biggest landslides in the history of Kerala. Wayanad and Malappuram have suffered big losses in the flood also.

But Rahul Gandhi has not visited his constituency for the first days pointing security reasons. Later he made a short visit of just two days. He just visited some relief camps and returned.

This has made N.S.Madhavan made criticizing Rahul. He on his social media handle has raised his criticism.

” Rahul Gandhi should stop pretending as if he is busy. He is currently without a job; no wife or kids waiting for him to come home. He should stay put in Wayanadu and work. As to how to do it, he can take a leaf out of local MLAs like Saseendran”, he tweeted.