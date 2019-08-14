Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty bounces back

In the stock market, the domestic benchamrk indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty bounced back today from losses. The Indian benchmark indices ended in moderate gain on today.

The BSE Sensex settled to trade at 37,311.53 up by 353.37 points or 0.96%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,029.40 up by 103.55 points or 0.95%.

The top gainers in the market were Vedanta, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainments, Yes Bank and Grasim Industries.

The top losers in the market were Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Wipro, Coal India, Britannia Industries, Dr.Reddy’s Labs and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The main reason for the positive performance by the Indian stock market is positive news from the global markets. US market and Asian markets were today on a high note.