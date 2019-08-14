Women thrash excise officials during raid

A group of women had thrashed excise officials who came to conduct a raid. The shocking incident took place in Uttam Nagar, in the national capital, New Delhi.

In a video which has become viral in the social media, it is showed that two excise officials questions a man sitting outside his house and at that time a group women starts abusing the officers and beat them. The excise officials run from the scene and the violent group women chase them.

The police have registered a case against the women for disrupting government’s official’s duty. The excise officials were conducting a raid against bootleggers in a colony in the area.

In the FIR lodged the cops alleges that they had recovered around 14 cartons of illicit liquor from the house and they have also informed the area about the police constable and asked him to bring the police party to help them. But no one had turned up.

The incident took place some days ago. But the video of the incident was shared on social media yesterday.