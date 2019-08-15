38-year-old woman arrsted for sexually abusing 16-year-old boy

A 38-year-old woman was arrested by Mumbai police on Wednesday for abducting and sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy. It is said that the woman had been abusing the boy for the past one and a half months.

The boy went missing on June 29 after he went out to have food. The woman, who lived nearby, also went missing at the same time. However, the boy’s father filed a police complaint after one month. Once the police started the investigation, they discovered a certain connection between the two missing cases. On further investigation, they found out that both the boy and the woman have been in a relationship for the last three months. They soon intensified the search and the two were found at a hut near a railway track in Kurla.

The boy said that he was abducted by the woman who then took him to New Delhi by train. She had also destroyed his mobile phone on the way. However, soon they both left from Delhi and went to other areas like Baroda and Navasari before coming back to Mumbai. The boy also accused the woman of sexually harassing her throughout the period. Police have registered a case against the woman based on the POCSO act.