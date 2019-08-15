Baluchistan seeks India’s help for their freedom struggle

The leaders from Pakistan province Baluchistan has sought the help and support of India for attaining freedom from Pakistan. Baluchistan leaders have earlier extended their greetings and wish for Independence Day of the country. The Baluchistan leaders also had backed the Indian government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Baluchistan activist Ashraf Sherjan has requested the Indian government to raise the issue of their freedom struggle in international venues like the United Nations. He accused that Pakistan is shedding innocent Baluch peoples blood in the area. He also pointed out that the people in the province are subjected to massacre and atrocities of Pakistan Army.

” I want to wish my Indian brothers and sisters a very happy Independence Day. The success they have made in the last 70 years makes Indians proud. Today Indians are proud all around the world. We Balochs are thankful for their solidarity and help. We want them to raise their voice for free Baluchistan. We need their support. Thank you and Jai Hind”, said Atta Baluch the Baluchistan activist.

Baluchistan is located in the south-west region of Pakistan and has the border with Afghanistan, Iran and the Arabian Sea. It accounts for half the landmass of Pakistan and has only 3.6% of its population. The region is rich with natural resources but is the most under the developed region in the country. The people of Baluchistan is struggling for freedom from 1948.