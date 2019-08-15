Chris Gayle May Not Have Retired From International Cricket! Check this Out

If bowlers thought they could afford a sigh of breath that Chris Gayle has retired from international cricket and they won’t have to face him, well don’t jump to conclusions too soon. Chris Gayle may have donned a no 301 Jersey or shared high fives with Indian captain Virat Kohli but none of that confirms he is going to call it a day. Fans around the world seemed convinced that Gayle was going to retire and even posted emotional messages, but Gayle hasn’t said so.

Chris Gayle, in a short video message, posted by Windies Cricket on Twitter, said, “I didn’t announce anything…any retirement”. Check out this video message.

Gayle, 39, played his 301st ODI yesterday against India. His typical quick knock of 72 runs couldn’t take his team to victory though, but fans thought at least his innings was a fitting swan song to his career.