CPI (ML) leader kavita Krishnan receives death threat

CPI (ML) polit Beuro member and All India Progressive Women’s Association leader Kavita Krishnan received a death threat. Noted writer and activist Kavita received a death threat from a social media account. Kavita Krishnan has received the threat from a Twitter account name Major Sailendra Singh.

How shameful ? There is no end to people like you who’s agenda is only to create hatred among people. Hope you care about your own people and country. If you can’t. Be an open Pakistani and we will treat you accordingly. Boom — Major Shailendra Singh?? (@MAJORshailendra) August 14, 2019

“How shameful? There is no end to people like you who’s agenda is only to create hatred among people. Hope you care about your own people and country. If you can’t. Be an open Pakistani and we will treat you accordingly. Boom”, he tweeted.

” Speaking up for India’s constitution and Article 370, or listening to ordinary Kashmiri people’s sufferings, is not “being Pakistani”. It is the best way to love India. Death threats are terrorist,”, she tweeted.

Watch the short film – Kashmir Caged – based on footage we collected in Kashmir here. Press Club of India wouldn't let us show it on their premises. But do watch and share. https://t.co/93Ir9un5k3 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 14, 2019

Kavita Krishnan was the member of a fact-checking committee which visited Jammu and Kashmir recently. The committee visited the valley on August 9. Kavita Krishnan, Vimal Bhai of National Alliance of Peoples Movement, Maimuna Mollah of Democratic Women Association and noted economist Jene Dreze were the team that visited Kashmir.