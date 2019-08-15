Gujarati Man turns his stomach into a hardware store

A man from Gujarath has turned his belly into a hardware store. He has stocked almost all kind of metal objects in his stomach. Doctors removed around 3.5 kilograms of metal objects from his stomach.

The man was admitted to the Civil hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment for severe abdominal pain. The patient also experienced difficulty in breathing. In the preliminary examination, doctors had found a safety pin in his respiratory system.

Then the doctors conducted a surgery in which they had removed metal objects weighing around 3.5 kilograms from his stomach. The doctors had removed coins, nail cutters, key chains, springs, pins, earrings, spark plugs, and sharp ins from his stomach.

The doctors had removed around 452 metal objects from his stomach. The surgery was done on August 9.

The man who was aged 28 has also experienced some mental troubles for a decade. The doctors informed that man is suffering from a rare disorder named ‘ Acuphagia’. People with this disorder will eat sharp objects.