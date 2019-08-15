India vs West Indies: Indian captain Virat Kohli breaks yet another record

Indian captain Kohli became the first and only batsman to score 20,000 runs in international cricket in a decade.Kohli has scored 20502 runs across all 3 formats out of which he has scored 20018 in the ongoing decade. Kohli made his Test and T20I debut in 2010 while he had already scored 484 runs in ODI cricket in the previous decade after making his debut in the 50-over format in 2008.

Ricky Ponting had held the record for the most international runs scored in a decade with 18962 runs in 2000s. Jacques Kallis, the legendary South Africa all-rounder, is a distant third on the list with 16777 runs in 2000s.

Mahela Jaywardene and Kumar Sangakkara are 4th and 5th on the list of most runs scored in a decade with 16304 and 15999, respectively. India’s Sachin Tendulkar is 6th with 15962 runs in the 2000s while Rahul Dravid is 7th with 15853 runs.

Kohli got past the 20,000-run mark when hit a match-winning 114 not out in just 99 balls in the 3rd ODI of a 3-match series against West Indies in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Kohli’s second successive and 43rd ODI hundred helped India seal a 2-0 win in the ODI series.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently averaging 60.31, his highest at the end of an innings in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli had finished World Cup 2019 with scoring a hundred but he is backing to getting to the 3-figure mark at will. The India captain, who has more than 2000 ODI runs against West Indies, has hit 9 hundreds against them in the 50-over format of the game.

Kohli’s consistent run helped India maintain a clean slate and clinch the T20I and ODI series on their tour of West Indies.