K. Surendran criticizes CM Pinarayi Vijayan for posting liaison officer at Rs. 1 lakh salary

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently appointed a liaison officer at his office with a monthly income that amounts to around Rs. 1 lakh, which includes his telephone and internet charges and also Rs. 14,000 to buy books and magazines.

The job goes to Adv. A. Velapan Nair, a senior advocate, to oversee government cases at the High Court. This posting is when the government already enjoys the services of Advocate General and his subordinate advocates.

BJP leader K. Surendran has come down heavily against the Chief Minister’s wastage of public money. He made fun of Pinarayi’s decision by saying that the jobless Velappan Nair has got a job with a huge monthly salary.

Surendran also told mockingly to give jobs to other jobless people at the AKG center of CPI(M). He also questioned the rational of spending Rs. 14000 on books and magazines by asking what publications will Velappan Nair read by spending such a huge money.

He added that Velappan Nair should buy a ‘Ngana Pana’ and read it to the Chief Minister.