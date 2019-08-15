Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s Independence Day Speech Has Some Kashmir References. Check this Out

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Independence Day Speech at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram had a few references to the Kashmir issue and the recent incidents that happened there following the repeal of article 370. Some of the leaders of Kashmir like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdulla were kept under house arrest before scrapping the article 370 and Kerala C.M, in an indirect reference to them, asked if is democratic to keep elected leaders under house arrest.
Ours is a democratic republic. But if democratically elected leaders have to be in house arrest, then are we getting closer or farther from Democratic ideals?” asked Kerala C.M.
Pinarayi Vijayan also touched on the issue of atrocities happening in the name of caste and religion.
Wherever isolation happens in the name of religion and caste, it means that the secular nature of our nation is getting weaker. We knew how to be a socialist nation, out public sector institutions are a result of this. But this has been sold to coroporates, driving us further away from the idea of a socialist nation” said Kerala C.M.
We hear reports of people denied justice because of their religion and caste they were born. People are tortured and killed on the streets” he added.
