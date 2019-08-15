Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s Independence Day Speech Has Some Kashmir References. Check this Out

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Independence Day Speech at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram had a few references to the Kashmir issue and the recent incidents that happened there following the repeal of article 370. Some of the leaders of Kashmir like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdulla were kept under house arrest before scrapping the article 370 and Kerala C.M, in an indirect reference to them, asked if is democratic to keep elected leaders under house arrest.

Ours is a democratic republic. But if democratically elected leaders have to be in house arrest, then are we getting closer or farther from Democratic ideals?” asked Kerala C.M.

Pinarayi Vijayan also touched on the issue of atrocities happening in the name of caste and religion.