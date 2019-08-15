Pakistan PM Imran Khan finally admits Balakot airstrike by India,fears bigger action

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally admitted that the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out airstrikes in Balakot which destroyed several terror training camps. He further accused India of planning a more deadly military action in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing a special session of the PoK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad as Pakistan marked its Independence Day “in solidarity with Kashmiris”, Imran Khan said, ”India planned more extensive action than that of February, when its fighter jets struck inside Pakistan, following a dramatic escalation in tension between the rivals.”

“They have made a more horrendous plan to divert world attention from their recent move in Jammu and Kashmir, they plan action in Azad Kashmir,” the Pakistani PM said while referring to PoK. Khan, however, warned that “The Pakistani army is fully aware that they (India) have made a plan of taking action in Azad Kashmir (PoK).”

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed to become the voice of Kashmir and raise the issue at every global forum, including the United Nations, as he questioned the silence of the international community on the tense situation in the region.

Addressing a special session of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad, Khan said that if a war breaks out between Pakistan and India, the world community will be responsible.

Khan, who was in Muzaffarabad to observe Pakistan’s Independence Day in solidarity with the Kashmiris after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, termed the Indian move as a “strategic blunder.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “committed a strategic blunder, he has played his last card. It will cost a lot to Modi and the BJP. Because they have internationalised the issue of Kashmir,” Khan said.

“The world’s eye is on Kashmir and on Pakistan…I will be the ambassador who raises Kashmir’s voice at every international forum,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi has defended the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status as a historic step to usher in a “new era”. He said Article 370 has yielded nothing but separatism, corruption, family rule and was used by Pakistan as a tool to spread terror in the border state.

Modi promised all round development, early and transparent elections and an end to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Whatever was done during the curfew by India, we will tell the international community that you are responsible. Whichever forum we get, I will be the ambassador and bring up Kashmir at every forum,” Khan said.

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan had solid information that India was planning some actions in Kashmir and warned that his battle-hardened army was ready to give a befitting response to any aggression.