Rain halts India- Windies ODI again

In Cricket, the third one-day international match between India and West Indies was stopped because of rain. This is the final match of the three-match series. The match played in Port of Spain has been disrupted due to rain.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat first. Windies were 158 for 2 wickets in 22 overs when the play was stopped. Shimron Hetmyer (18) and Shai Hope (19) were on the crease for the hosts.

Windies has lost the wickets of Chris Gayle who scored 72 runs from 41 balls and Evin Lewis who scored 43 runs from 29 balls.

The first ODI was abandoned due to rain while India won second ODI. After the final ODI, the two teams will battle in a two-match Test series, starting from 22nd of this month at North Sound, Antigua