Saudi Arabia declines Pakistan’s narrative

Saudi Arabian government has declined to accept the narrative of Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir issue. Saudi Arabia which has developed a strong bond over the years with India has made it clear that Pakistan’s narrative on Jammu and Kashmir is not acceptable to them.

The Saudi Arabian government has severely criticized the Pulwama terror attack organized by Pakistan based militant organization.

Earlier in February, The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salaman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi has visited India. This was his first visit to India.

As per the international affairs experts, the bilateral relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has been transformed in the last four years. Earlier in 2016, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Saudi. During the Indian premiere’s visit, a joint statement by the countries was released. In the statement, there were strong references to combat terrorism.

The Saudi Arabian agencies had collaborated with the Indian investigation agencies. India is one of the eight identified strategic partner by Saudi Arabia. The other Asian countries on the list were China, Japan, and South Korea.