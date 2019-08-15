Scrapping Article 370 fulfills Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dream,says PM Modi on 73rd Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on India’s 73rd Independence Day. He said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government took key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

Removal of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution within 10 weeks of the new government has come as step towards realising the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “The new government has not even completed 10 weeks in office but even in this small period we have taken and strengthened initiatives in all directions.”

“10 hafte ke andar anuched 370 aur 35a ka hanta Sardar Patel ke sapnon ko sakar karne main ek aham kadam tha (The removal of Articles 370 and 35a of the Constitution within 10 weeks of the new government is an important step towards realising the dreams of Sardar Patel),” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.