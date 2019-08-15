snake charmers are invited into jail by authorities: know the reason

The jail authorities in Uttar Pradesh has sought the help of traditional snake charmers to get rid of the problem of snakes in the jail premises. The decision came after one inmate died and two others were admitted in hospital after the snake has bitten them.

One prisoner died and two others are under treatment as the snake has bitten them in the jail premises. Babbu, who was serving a life sentence has died. The incident occurred on Monday at the Lucknow district jail in Uttar Pradesh.

12 traditional snake charmers were called by the authority to caught snakes from the prison.

The snakes have entered. The district jail is situated on the outskirts of the city and is surrounded by fields. The snake has entered the jail premises after the incessant rain. The snake has entered the jail along with the drain water.