Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces split of Vellore into three new districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced the trifurcation of Vellore district and creating two new districts – Ranipet and Tirupattur. He made the announcement after unfurling the national flag to mark the 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Fort St.George. the seat of power in the state.

Besides Vellore’s trifurcation, he also announced an increase in the family pension of the freedom fighters to Rs 8,000 from Rs 7,500. Palaniswami added that a decision has been taken to purchase 2,000 more new buses in addition to the purchase of 5,000 new buses decided earlier. According to the Chief Minister, the state government will take steps to implement recycling of water and also desilt the reservoirs supplying water to the state capital Chennai.