Tamil superstar Rajinikanth hails Modi-Shah duo’s ‘master strategy’ on Article 370

Rajinikanth has once again come up in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, the actor-politician has described the duo as “Master strategist”. On Sunday, supporting Modi government’s move to revoke Article 370, Rajinikanth termed PM Modi and Shah as “Krishna and Arjuna” of the Hindu epic Mahabharatha.

Rajinikanth on Wednesday hailed the Centre’s decision on revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and called it a “master strategy”.

The way they planned the entire issue, it was a master strategy. First, they imposed section 144 and ensured that people don’t create any trouble. Then they tabled the bill, first in Rajya Sabha where they don’t have majority and then got it passed in Lok Sabha,” said the veteran actor, as quoted by news agency ANI.