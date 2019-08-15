Television dumps televisions ! Details Inside

A man wearing television on his head was seen on security tape dumping old television sets in front of people’s houses in Virginia, US. He wore a jumpsuit and had a television for a head, he squats down in front of houses, put the TV there and walked off. Police officers have been collecting all the television sets the culprit left. So far, they have collected more than 60 TVs. The cops think that it might be someone playing pranks on them, probably college kids. They are suspecting more than one culprit and said that if caught they could face charges of littering on private property or illegal dumping.