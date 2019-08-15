Village unfurls ‘tricolour’ first time since independence

Indian National Flag hs unfurled in a village in the Chattisgarh state. You may wonder that is this news. As the nation is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day, people in every corner of the country must have unfurled the ‘tricolour’.

But it is not the case. The tricolour is unfurled in this village after a long gap of years. Since independence tricolour was not hoisted in this village.

The 150 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 206 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) forces has hoisted the National Flag at the Kasalpad village in the Sukma district in Chattisgarh.

The village and the area is under the surveillance of Maoists. The are is affected by Maoists and they did not allow to hoist national flag here.

The security forces have arranged strict security measures in the area. Some locals including women and children were also present there while hoisting the flag. A man and woman belonging to the tribal community have unfurled the flag with the help of security personnel.

14 CRPF soldiers were martyred in an attack the Maoists on December 1, 2014, at this village.