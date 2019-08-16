After 50 years UNSC to hold a closed-door meeting on Kashmir issue

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold a closed-door meeting to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir issue today. The meeting will begin in Indian time at 7.30.

The UNSC is holding a meeting on Kashmir issue after long 50 years. The Kashmir issue was discussed by the UNSC on 1964, January 16. Then later the issue was discussed by the UNSC in 1971.

The meeting was called after the pressure from China. China has formally asked for a ‘closed-door consultations’ in the UNSC to discuss the issue. Earlier Pakistan also wrote a letter to UNSC president of this month Poland.

A closed-door consultation is not open for the public, as per the norms of the UN. This informal meeting of UNSC members will have no record of statements.

In the five permanent UNSC members, China has asked for the meeting. The other four permanent members US, France, Russia, and Britain have not expressed any reservations on India’s move to scrap the Article 370. Many of the other 10 non-permanent members will not oppose India’s move.