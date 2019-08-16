Are you a Paytm user ? Check out these likely updates launching from September

Paytm hopes to add more customers to its platform through the new offerings. According to the company, they are currently seeing 27 million customers logging into the Paytm inbox and they claim they expect it to grow multiple times this figure.

Paytm set to offer news, short videos and live TV from September.

I addition to all these, Paytm is working on adding a few more payments, like municipal taxes and traffic fines collected by the police etc. into its payment mode. This will be another way to expand the reach of the app.

Users of the digital payment platforms and ecommerce sites are in for some interesting times going forth as each one competes with the other in order to lure the customers.