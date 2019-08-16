Argentine footballer dancing to Bollywood hit song : Video

Argentine footballer Roberto Pereyra shake his legs to the Bollywood Badsha Sharukh Khan’s hit song. Pereyra who plays for English Football club Watford FC has danced for the Bollywood song in a video shared by the club on their Facebook page on the 73rd Independence Day of India.

he has danced with the Indian TikTok star Radhika Bangia on the superhit Bollywood song ‘Baazigar o Baazigar’. Pereyra plays both in mid-field and striker position. He joined the English football club from Juventus in 2016. He started his sports career with River Plate youth term. He has played 78 matches for the Watford FC and scored 13 goals for the team.

He has won the Serie A title twice with record champions and his former club Juventus. He also bagged the Coppa Italia twice and Supercoppa Italiana once with Turin club.