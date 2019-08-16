BJP MP’s son rams car into club wall, arrested

BJP leader and actress Roopa Ganguly’s son Akash Mukhopadhyay, rammed his car into a wall of an upscale club in Kolkata, prompting police to arrest him.Locals alleged that Akash, who is 20 years old, was driving in an inebriated state at a breakneck speed.

Police conducted a medical examination to confirm whether Akash was drunk or not.According to report, the incident took place at night when Akash was taking a U-turn. He hit his black sedan into the wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club in the upscale Golf Garden area.

The car crashed a portion of the boundary wall which it hit.