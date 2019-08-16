Burj Khalifa to light up with Indian Tricolour

The Burj Khalifa of Dubai will be light up with the colours of Indian National Flag on tonight. The Burj will be light up with Indian Tricolour as a greeting for India’s Independence Day. India has celebrated its 73rd Independence Day on yesterday.

The display of the Indian Flag on Burj Khalifa will take place at 8.44 pm on tonight. This was confirmed by the Indian Consulate. Yesterday the event was not done due to some technical problem.

The Burj Khalifa which is the world’s largest building is known to showcase national flags of friendly countries on important occasions. Flags of India have been showcased on the tower several times in the past.