China “openly favouring” Pakistan at the UNSC meeting on Kashmir: Report

China “openly favouring” Pakistan at the UNSC, a leading Pakistani newspaper on Friday commented that the top organ of the world body’s current composition does not seem to favour Islamabad as the Council discusses India’s revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a rare meeting on Kashmir on Friday after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, sparking a fresh row with Pakistan.

The meeting will take place behind closed doors with only the five permanent members and the 10 non-permanent members attending it. India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.