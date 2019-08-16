Eighth edition of the SIIMA Awards 2019; here’s full winners list

The eightth edition of the SIIMA awards has taken place recently in Qatar. The event was conducted at 15th and 16th of August.

The first-day awards were given to the people from Telugu and Kannada film industry whereas the second day is dedicated to Tamil and Malayalam films.

Best Debut Telugu Actor (Female): Paayal Rajput for RX 100

Best Supporting Role (Female): Anasuya Bharadwaj for Rangasthalam

Best Actor Critics (Telugu): Vijay Devarakonda

Best Actor in Leading Role Award (Telugu): Ramcharan for Rangasthalam

Best Actress in Lead Role in Telugu (Female): Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Director (Telugu): Allu Aravind

Best comedian (Telugu): Satya for Chalo

Best Debutant Director (Telugu): Ajay Bhupathi for RX100

Best Music Director (Telugu): Devi Sri Prasad for Rangasthalam

Best Playback Singer Female (Telugu): MM Manasi for ‘Rangamma Mangamma’ in Rangasthalam

Best Play Back Singer Male (Telugu): Anurag Kulkarni for ‘Pilla Ra’ in RX 100.

Best Lyrics Writer (Telugu): Chandra Bose for ‘Yentha Sakkagunave’ in Rangasthalam.

Best Cinematographer (Telugu): Rathnavelu for Rangasthalam

Kannada:

Best Debut Kannada Actor (Female): Anupama Gowda for Aa Karaala Ratri

Best Actor in Leading Role (Kannada): Yash for KGF

Best Director (Kannada): Prashanth Neel

Best Actor in Negative Role: Dhananjaya for Tagaru

Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Mahesh Kumar for Ayogya

Best Lyrics Writer (Kannada): Chetan Kumar for Yennammi Yennammi from Ayogya

Best Cinematographer (Kannada): Bhuvan Gowda for KGF

Best comedian (Kannada): Prakash Thuminad for Sarkar.Hi.Pra.Shaale.Kasaragodu

Best Playback Singer Female (Kannada): Ananya Bhat for ‘Hold on’ from Tagaru

Best Actress in Supporting Role in Kannada (Female): Archana Jois for KGF