Eighth edition of the SIIMA Awards 2019; here’s full winners list

The eightth edition of the SIIMA awards has taken place recently in Qatar. The event was conducted at 15th and 16th of August.
The first-day awards were given to the people from Telugu and Kannada film industry whereas the second day is dedicated to Tamil and Malayalam films.
Best Debut Telugu Actor (Female): Paayal Rajput for RX 100
Best Supporting Role (Female): Anasuya Bharadwaj for Rangasthalam
Best Actor Critics (Telugu): Vijay Devarakonda
Best Actor in Leading Role Award (Telugu): Ramcharan for Rangasthalam
Best Actress in Lead Role in Telugu (Female): Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Director (Telugu): Allu Aravind
Best comedian (Telugu): Satya for Chalo
Best Debutant Director (Telugu): Ajay Bhupathi for RX100
Best Music Director (Telugu): Devi Sri Prasad for Rangasthalam
Best Playback Singer Female (Telugu): MM Manasi for ‘Rangamma Mangamma’ in Rangasthalam
Best Play Back Singer Male (Telugu): Anurag Kulkarni for ‘Pilla Ra’ in RX 100.
Best Lyrics Writer (Telugu): Chandra Bose for ‘Yentha Sakkagunave’ in Rangasthalam.
Best Cinematographer (Telugu): Rathnavelu for Rangasthalam
Kannada:
Best Debut Kannada Actor (Female): Anupama Gowda for Aa Karaala Ratri
Best Actor in Leading Role (Kannada): Yash for KGF
Best Director (Kannada): Prashanth Neel
Best Actor in Negative Role: Dhananjaya for Tagaru
Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Mahesh Kumar for Ayogya
Best Lyrics Writer (Kannada): Chetan Kumar for Yennammi Yennammi from Ayogya
Best Cinematographer (Kannada): Bhuvan Gowda for KGF
Best comedian (Kannada): Prakash Thuminad for Sarkar.Hi.Pra.Shaale.Kasaragodu
Best Playback Singer Female (Kannada): Ananya Bhat for ‘Hold on’ from Tagaru
Best Actress in Supporting Role in Kannada (Female): Archana Jois for KGF
