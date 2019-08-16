Flight makes a ‘miraculous landing’ on cornfield; Video

A pilot has made everybody wondered as he made a miraculous crash-landing of his plane on a cornfield after birds hit its engines. All the 233 people on board of the aircraft were landed safely.

The incident took place in Russia. The Airbus A-321 plane of Ural Airlines has met with the accident. One of the engines of the plane shut down as a bird hit the engine. And the pilot of the aircraft Damir Yusupov has asked for an emergency landing at the Moscow’s Zhukovsky international airport.

Then after the second engine also shit down. But then he no other way left and he made a crash landing in a cornfield near the airport as the engine power of the flight was not enough to continue the flight.

The passengers and crew on board of the Airbus-321 have been evacuated by the authorities. The plane was full of tourists going to Simferopol in Crimea.