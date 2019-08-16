Free travel for women on buses from October,says Govt

Women will ride for free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses from October 29, which also marks “bhai dooj”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at an Independence Day event in the national capital today. The announcement comes a little over two months after the Chief Minister revealed plans to provide women with free rides on the Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster bus services.

“On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give (a) gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety,” Mr Kejriwal was quoted by news agency PTI.

In June, with Assembly elections due in Delhi next year, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had said it planned to make metro and bus rides free for women, in a bid “to encourage them to use public transport” for their safety.

“The government is considering waiving fares for women in DTC buses and Delhi Metro to encourage them to use public transport in view of their safety,” he had said at a public meeting.

The announcement came days after the 2019 Lok Sabha election, in which the AAP, which has been ruling Delhi since 2015, lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital to the BJP.