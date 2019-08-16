Home Minister Amit Shah has said that India is now one nation and revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was in country’s best interest. Amit Shah is speaking in a rally in Haryana’s Jind. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is now One Nation,” Amit Shah said.

“We have removed the hurdles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Vikas (development),” Amit Shah said. “In 70 days, the Modi government did what Congress Party could not do in 70 years,” Amit Shah said in an election rally in Jind. Assembly elections in Haryana will be held later this year.

“We are again going to form government in Haryana, with 2/3rd majority,” Amit Shah said.