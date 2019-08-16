Holiday declared for educational institutions

A holiday was declared to all educational institutions that are functioning as relief camps for the flood-hit people on tomorrow. The holiday is declared for the educational institutions in the Kottayam, Thrissur and Alappuzha districts. The Alappuzha district collector has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanadu taluk in the district.

The rain has weakened in the state. Only in Idukki district has a yellow alert declared for today. For tomorrow no alert was declared. The advisory released for fishermen also withdrawn by the authorities.