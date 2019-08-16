How to renew you car registration without paying Dubai Police fines; here is how !

TAKE 1

Before you do anything, you need to get yourself auto insurance. Once that is done, only then can you proceed with the next steps.

TAKE 2

Pay off all of your other fines (RTA, Salik etc.) Keep only the Dubai Police fines on your traffic file. This can be done online.

TAKE 3

You cannot temporarily remove your fines, until you’ve had your car test done. Since my car is four years old, I had to take it to the testing center to get the test done. On an average it may take up to 15 minutes to test a light vehicle. Once you have the paper that shows you passed, can you move on to the next step. You will need your vehicle registration card. The car test costs Dh120 for light vehicles.

TAKE 4

Take a number at the RTA centre and present your Emirates ID and your Vehicle test document that you passed. They will temporarily remove the Dubai Police fines.

TAKE 5

Once the police fines are removed, you can proceed with registration. You will need your EID, and vehicle registration card so you can apply for a new one. Within five days, you should be officially registered. You will receive an email confirmation.

TAKE 6

Give it a few days and your Dubai Police fines will appear back on the system, so you can continue to drive safely and benefit from a discounted rate.