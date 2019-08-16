Hundreds of protesters in Srinagar clashed with police on August 16, who responded with tear gas shells and pellet-firing shotguns, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

The clashes broke out after several thousand people rallied in Srinagar, where a security lockdown entered its 12th straight day after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

No injuries were reported.

The protesters rallied inside the Srinagar locality of Soura that has witnessed regular protests since New Delhi announced its move on August 5.

Police attempted to disperse hundreds of protesters who tried to march down the main road. Protesters hurled stones and used shop hoardings and tin sheets as improvised shields, as police shot dozens of rounds into the crowd.