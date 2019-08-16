“If You Have Guts, Message on Kashmir Issue”. Pakistani Man Dares Adnan Sami and Gets a Mouth Shutting Reply

Pakistan was completely taken by surprise by the move of Indian Government to abrogate Article 370 in Kashmir. Days later it seems some of its citizens have still not recovered from it and continue to take a keen interest in what is a region that is entirely Indias. One such person, Syed Zahid Mehfooz dared singer and musician Adnan Sami to comment on Kashmir.

Adnan Sami if you have guts just message on Kashmir issue then see tera yeh India tera kia haal karta hai…” he wrote on Twitter.

Adnan accepted the challenge and asked the man not to poke his nose into things that don’t belong to him.

Sure…Kashmir is an integral part of India. Don’t poke your nose in things that do NOT belong to you!” replied Adnan on Twitter.

Replying to another Twitter user, Sami tweeted, “My father was born in 1942 in India & died in 2009 in India!!!”

Adnan was born in London to Arshad Sami Khan, a Pakistani diplomat of Pashtun origin, and Naureen, who was originally from Jammu and Kashmir state in North India. Adnan is also known to be the fastest on piano.