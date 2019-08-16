India announces five-year multiple entry visas for Emiratis

India has started issuing five-year multiple entry business and tourist visas for UAE citizens, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the 73rd Indian Independence Day celebrations held at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Suri said the embassy has also started implementing a new biometric system for facilitating the five-year multiple entry visa applications.

“The new biometric system for visa applicants and the introduction of five years’ multiple entry tourist and business visas for the UAE citizens are aimed at further strengthening trade and investment and people-to-people links between the two countries,” he said during his speech after hoisting the Indian national flag at the mission.

Speaking to Gulf News later, the ambassador further said that the infrastructure to issue five-year multiple-entry business and tourist visas for Emiratis had been recently installed at all centres of the service provider in the UAE