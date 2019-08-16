Is Kejriwal showing over confidence ahead of Assembly polls ! checkout what he has to say

“I want to thank the AAP workers for their contribution towards the party. In last assembly elections, we won 67 seats but this time we will win all 70 seats,” he said in a video posted on the AAP’s official Twitter handle. asserted the AAP supremo and delhi CM Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal .

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the last Assembly election and won 67 out of the 70 seats in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the Chief Minister on his birthday.