Manju Warrier to play the lead role in national award winning director’s film

Manju Warrier will do the lead role in the new film directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The film titled as ‘Kayattam’ has started rolling in the Himalayas. This is the for the first time that the award-winning director teaming up with Manju Warrier.

The script of the film is also written by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. Ved who played the lead role in “S Durga’ directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan will also do a crucial role in the film. Also, many north-Indian theater artists also will do major roles in the film.

The film is produced by Aruna Mathew and Shaji Mathew. The shooting will be completed by the end of this month.