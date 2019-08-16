Mosque bombing in Pakistan leaves 5 killed and 15 injured

The Bomb that blast at a mosque in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has killed atleast five perosn and injured 15

others. The blast occured at a mosque in Quetta’s Kuchalk area on Friday. The news has been reported by the express Tribune .

It has been asserted that the blast was carried out with an improvised explosive device which contained around eight to 1o kilograms of explosives. The same has been planted inside the mosque.

The police oficer asserted that five persons were killed and 15 others were injured during the incident.

The security operation is on under way